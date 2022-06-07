See All Gastroenterologists in Glen Cove, NY
Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Celifarco works at Kolker and Kolker MDs in Glen Cove, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Cove Office
    70 Glen St Ste 106, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 759-5330
  2. 2
    Digestive Healthcare Associates
    310 E Shore Rd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-7677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atypical Gastroesophageal Ruflux Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I have been a patient for about 30 years. Dr. Celifarco has always been available to answer questions and has been thorough in his testing as well as clear in his answers. At one time, when I had a condition that was difficult to diagnose, he persisted and ultimately obtained insurance authorization for a newer test that found the root of the problem. I highly recommend him.
    Bob Ewald — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205839305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai/City Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celifarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celifarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celifarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celifarco has seen patients for Gastritis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celifarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Celifarco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celifarco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celifarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celifarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

