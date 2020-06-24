Overview

Dr. Anthony Cedrone, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Cedrone works at South Denver Cardiology Associates in Littleton, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.