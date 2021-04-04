Overview

Dr. Anthony Catinella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Catinella works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.