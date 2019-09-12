Overview

Dr. Anthony Catania Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Catania Jr works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.