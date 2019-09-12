See All Podiatrists in Bridgeport, WV
Dr. Anthony Catania Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Catania Jr works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc
    120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 624-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Catania Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619067873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Catania Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catania Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Catania Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Catania Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Catania Jr works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV. View the full address on Dr. Catania Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Catania Jr has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catania Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Catania Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catania Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catania Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catania Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

