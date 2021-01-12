Dr. Catanese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Catanese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Catanese, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Catanese works at
Locations
Partners in Urology of New Jersey453 William St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 520-4119
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Catanese is a great doctor! He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist.
About Dr. Anthony Catanese, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1184682692
Education & Certifications
- (Surg) NY University Med Ctr, NYC
- New York University Med Ctr, NYC
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Catanese works at
