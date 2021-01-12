Overview

Dr. Anthony Catanese, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Catanese works at RWJ Partners in Urology in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.