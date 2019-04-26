Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD
Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Federal Way Office34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Excellent provider, nurse Leah, and front desk staff are all friendly and competent. Dr Caruso has performed several procedures for me in the past several years always providing great outcomes and follow through.
About Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013913938
- University Of Co School Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
