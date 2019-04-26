See All Urologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD

Urology
3.4 (20)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Caruso works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Office
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1013913938
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Co School Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caruso works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Caruso’s profile.

Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

