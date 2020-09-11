Overview

Dr. Anthony Cardellio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Cardellio works at Henry Ford Macomb OB-GYN - Shelby Twp in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.