Dr. Anthony Capozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Capozzi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO.
Santrock Psychiatry LLC1730 Dunlawton Ave Ste 3, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 957-3905
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
The staff were kind, I was nervous. The doctor was so understanding and listened to me. So thankful to have gotten in to see him. Everyone was so kind there.
About Dr. Anthony Capozzi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1528163367
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO
Dr. Capozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capozzi speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Capozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capozzi.
