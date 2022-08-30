Overview

Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Capocelli works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Arkadelphia, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.