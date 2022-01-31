Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Cannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Cannon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
-
1
Regulus Specialty Care1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (844) 542-2273
-
2
Endocrine Metabolic Associates, P.C.9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 969-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
Dr. Cannon has been treating my medical needs for many years. He is a brilliant doctor who always has a strategy in managing my condition. He is amazing and an asset to his profession. Bravo Dr. Cannon.
About Dr. Anthony Cannon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1831259340
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Baystate Med Ctr
- Hartford Hospital
- Clark University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.