Dr. Anthony Burrows, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Ma and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin.



Dr. Burrows works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Albert Lea, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.