Hematology
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Bucolo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Bucolo works at CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Emanuel in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Emanuel
    1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 220, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Anthony Bucolo, MD

  • Hematology
  • 47 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1497752638
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan|University Of Pa Health System
  • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

