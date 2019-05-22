Dr. Anthony Brothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Brothers, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Brothers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Hughston Clinic - Fort Walton Beach1703 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-8290Monday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Hughston Clinic - Fort Walton Beach341 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-8290
-
3
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic369 N Main St, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- One Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely awesome ortho doc! Has done 3 surgeries for me! Highly recommended !!
About Dr. Anthony Brothers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053406512
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brothers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brothers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brothers has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brothers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brothers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brothers.
