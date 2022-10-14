See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Brissett works at Houston Methodist ENT Specialist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Facial Plastic Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1703, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3223
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2022
    From the Greeter Lonetta to Dr. Brissett's assistant Regina, the staff was the uttmost professional team I've ever experienced with Houston Methodist. Phone access, appointments prompted, and very caring staff who seems extremely concerned about your well being while in their office. High;y reccommend Dr. Brissett for any Nose problems you have. He took my nose that was broken 4 times and made and adjustment to increase my breathing by 100%. At 68 years old I appreciate that dearly. My energy is more active. My golf game is a lot more fun, being outdoor is now a pleasure instead of a burden. The downside? Well, is smelling the nasty Cigar and Pipe smoke when i go to a Casino.
    James Beaumont — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033113014
    Education & Certifications

    • University of MN
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brissett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brissett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brissett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brissett works at Houston Methodist ENT Specialist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brissett’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brissett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brissett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brissett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brissett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

