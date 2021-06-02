Dr. Bratton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Bratton, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bratton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Optum Care Orthopaedics and Spine4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 724-8877Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr bratton was awesome and very well educated in his craft
About Dr. Anthony Bratton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1992061808
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
