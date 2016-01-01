Dr. Brandau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Brandau, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Brandau, DO is a Hematology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Brandau works at
Locations
Red Cedar Oncology1550 Watertower Pl Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Brandau, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1346560182
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandau works at
Dr. Brandau has seen patients for Lymphocytosis, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brandau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.