Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Bozza works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
HSMF Womens Care1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Bozza for over 15 minutes , he is a compassionate doctor , cares, bedside manners are great , he listens ... his famous saying “ eat healthy and exercise” highly recommend him!!! Great doctor
About Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720029457
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Institute
- North Shore University Hospital
- Maimonides Med Center
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
