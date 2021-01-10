Dr. Anthony Boutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Boutt, MD
Dr. Anthony Boutt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Joseph Watts MD22250 Providence Dr Ste 300, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 465-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
He was excellent in performing my surgery.
About Dr. Anthony Boutt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
