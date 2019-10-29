Overview

Dr. Anthony Boulos, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boulos works at NOMS Healthcare in Warren, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.