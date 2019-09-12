Dr. Anthony Bohorfoush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohorfoush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Bohorfoush, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bohorfoush, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Northwest Internal Medicine Tr1560 N 115th St Ste 207, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
McMurray Medical Building1536 N 115th St Ste 105, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr B was very pleasant..He explained everything very thoroughly..He is a very nice and kind Dr..I will feel very safe and less stressful about my Colonoscopy and Endoscopy...His entire staff and MA Desere is a sweetheart..The entire staff makes you feel welcome..!
About Dr. Anthony Bohorfoush, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Affil Hospital
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohorfoush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohorfoush has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohorfoush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bohorfoush speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohorfoush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohorfoush.
