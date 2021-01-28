See All Rheumatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Bohan works at BOHAN ANTHONY MD OFFICE in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony Bohan MD Inc
    320 Superior Ave Ste 340, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 645-7172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Gout
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Gout

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • English
  • 1235131384
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bohan works at BOHAN ANTHONY MD OFFICE in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bohan’s profile.

Dr. Bohan has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

