Dr. Anthony Berni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Berni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Berni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Berni works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Signature Orthopedics - St. Peters112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 6, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 229-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berni?
Gave me a plan of action for my hip arthritis. Answered all mine and my husband's questions without rushing us. Very satisfied!
About Dr. Anthony Berni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710980875
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berni works at
Dr. Berni has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Bursitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Berni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.