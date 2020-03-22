Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Bentley works at
Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat960 E Walnut Lawn St Ste 102, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentley?
Dr.Bentley, has a super bed side manner. He follows through after a surgery procedure. Will continue to see you until he and you feel there is nothing more to do and won’t stop until he’s sure you r happy with results. I would definitely recommend him. He’s a 5 star doctor!
About Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316919855
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center / National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley works at
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.