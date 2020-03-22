See All Otolaryngologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Bentley works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat
    960 E Walnut Lawn St Ste 102, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Tonsillitis
Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bentley?

    Mar 22, 2020
    Dr.Bentley, has a super bed side manner. He follows through after a surgery procedure. Will continue to see you until he and you feel there is nothing more to do and won’t stop until he’s sure you r happy with results. I would definitely recommend him. He’s a 5 star doctor!
    Charlene Albright-Ogden — Mar 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bentley to family and friends

    Dr. Bentley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bentley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO.

    About Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316919855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center / National Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bentley works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bentley’s profile.

    Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.