Dr. Anthony Bentley, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Bentley works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.