Overview

Dr. Anthony Benjamin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Benjamin works at Samaritan Hospital Medical Imaging in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.