Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Benenati works at Benenati Foot and Ankle Care Center in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Clair Shores location
    27593 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 779-6140
    Macomb location
    46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 104, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 416-3668
    Benenati Foot and Ankle Care Centers
    26440 Hoover Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 05, 2022
    After 30 years, multiple pediatrists, foot doctors, living with pain, Dr Benenati has provided and guided me to resolve my issues with various solutions, other than unnecessary surgeries. His ability to diagnosis and provide clear and effective treatments, I am living pain free today and continue to do so. I am providing a recommendation to anyone looking to resolve their issues with his approaches.
    Mike Korzenowski — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1053358663
    Education & Certifications

    • Reconstructive Foot and Ankle
    • Residency
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
