Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
-
1
St Clair Shores location27593 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 779-6140
-
2
Macomb location46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 104, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 416-3668
-
3
Benenati Foot and Ankle Care Centers26440 Hoover Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48089 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benenati?
After 30 years, multiple pediatrists, foot doctors, living with pain, Dr Benenati has provided and guided me to resolve my issues with various solutions, other than unnecessary surgeries. His ability to diagnosis and provide clear and effective treatments, I am living pain free today and continue to do so. I am providing a recommendation to anyone looking to resolve their issues with his approaches.
About Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1053358663
Education & Certifications
- Reconstructive Foot and Ankle
- Residency
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benenati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benenati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benenati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benenati speaks Italian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Benenati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benenati.
