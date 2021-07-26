Overview

Dr. Anthony Bashall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Major Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bashall works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Columbus, IN and Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.