Overview

Dr. Anthony Barone III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Barone III works at A Michael Coppa MD in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.