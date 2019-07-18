Dr. Anthony Bared, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Bared, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bared, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D - Facial Plastic Surgeon6280 Sunset Dr Ste 506, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 912-9646
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bared did my daughter's otoplasty, correction of prominent ears. He did an absolutely great job, and the recovery was easier than expected. Dr. Bared is a nice, calm, professional, and trustworthy surgeon. I would go back to him for another surgery.
About Dr. Anthony Bared, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois-Chicago Department Of Otolaryngology
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine,
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
