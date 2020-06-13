Overview

Dr. Anthony Balistreri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Balistreri works at Dekalb Gastroenterology Assocs in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.