Dr. Anthony Badame, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Badame, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Anthony J Badame MD2025 Forest Ave Ste 9, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 297-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was delighted with the courtesy and professionalism of the office staff and was impressed with the care received by Dr. Badame. He is knowledgeable, kind and was responsive to my concerns. I am glad to have found a dermatologist for my future needs and would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Anthony Badame, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285676551
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Badame has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Badame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.