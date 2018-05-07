See All Dermatologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Anthony Badame, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Badame, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Badame works at ANTHONY J BADAME MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony J Badame MD
    2025 Forest Ave Ste 9, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 297-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 07, 2018
    I was delighted with the courtesy and professionalism of the office staff and was impressed with the care received by Dr. Badame. He is knowledgeable, kind and was responsive to my concerns. I am glad to have found a dermatologist for my future needs and would highly recommend him to others.
    San Jose — May 07, 2018
    About Dr. Anthony Badame, MD

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1285676551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Badame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badame works at ANTHONY J BADAME MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Badame’s profile.

    Dr. Badame has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Badame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.