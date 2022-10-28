Overview

Dr. Anthony Avino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Avino works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.