Overview

Dr. Anthony Avery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Avery works at OrthoVirginia in Arlington, VA with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.