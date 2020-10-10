Dr. Anthony Aversa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aversa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Aversa, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Aversa, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.
Locations
-
1
Neda-concord197 Loudon Rd Ste 350, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (978) 691-5690
-
2
Dermatology Associates of Concord111 Loudon Rd, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-2251
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a biopsy done in his office for an allergic reaction. It turns out that two of my long-time medications were the cause. He is up front and tells things as they are. Very glad I saw him; would return again in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Anthony Aversa, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154309623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aversa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aversa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aversa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aversa has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aversa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aversa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aversa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aversa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aversa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.