Overview

Dr. Anthony Auriemma, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Auriemma works at Amita Health Center for Bariatrics and Weight Loss in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL, Elgin, IL, Westmont, IL, Chicago, IL, Woodridge, IL and Bartlett, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.