Dr. Anthony Auriemma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Auriemma, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Auriemma works at
Ascension Medical Group Illinois Weight Loss Solutions25 E Schaumburg Rd Ste 101, Schaumburg, IL 60194 Directions (847) 252-6090
AMITA Weight Loss Solutions1754 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 252-6090
Presence Medical Group1975 Lin Lor Ln Ste 295, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 252-6090
AMITA Health Medical Group Weight Loss Solutions Westmont460 Quail Ridge Dr, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 986-2800Monday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Ascension Medical Group Illinois Weight Loss Solutions331 W Surf St Ste 5100, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (630) 986-2800Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pm
AMITA Health Weight Loss Solutions - Woodridge2363 63rd St, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 986-2800
AMITA Health Medical Group Weight Loss Solutions Bartlett1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (847) 252-6090Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I started my weight loss journey with Dr. Auriemma of Ascension Weight Loss Solutions Program about a year ago. I have lost over 60 pounds. This is the first weight loss program that has worked for me. Dr. Auriemma uses Optifast and Nutrimed products plus a healthy diet and exercise to help patients lose weight. The plan is easy to follow. All staff members are friendly and professional. This includes another doctor, two Nurse Practitioners, Dietitians, a Behavioral Psychologist and office staff.
- Obesity Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578507562
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Hinsdale Fam Prac
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Hope College
- Family Practice and Obesity Medicine
