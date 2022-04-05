Dr. Anthony Anzalone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anzalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Anzalone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Anzalone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their residency with Podiatry Hosp. Pittsburgh
Dr. Anzalone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialty Center2400 Maryland Rd Ste 30, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anzalone?
Dr. Anzalone is pretty awesome. Right to the point. I like that. No unnecessary chit chat.. in, and out of there. He’s cool.
About Dr. Anthony Anzalone, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063417640
Education & Certifications
- Podiatry Hosp. Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anzalone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anzalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anzalone works at
Dr. Anzalone has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anzalone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anzalone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anzalone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anzalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anzalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.