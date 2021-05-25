Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Allina Medical Clinic225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Had both knees replaced in 2018. Dr. Anderson truthfully explained why I needed surgery and what to expect for recovery. Both surgeries went exactly as planned. Follow up appointments were thorough. When I felt I needed more pain meds, he recognized an unhealthy dependence could take hold, and carefully talked through all the other ways I could manage my pain. I’m 3 years post op, and my knees are still pain-free, move naturally and fluidly, and I couldn’t be happier. I can’t thank Dr. Anderson and his team enough. Job well done!
About Dr. Anthony Anderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1447423603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
