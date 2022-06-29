See All Neurosurgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Med School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. D Ambrosio works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood)
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600
  2. 2
    Valley Hospital - Luckow Pavillion
    1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600
  3. 3
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    Ridgewood New Jersey # 7450, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Acoustic Neuroma
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Acoustic Neuroma

Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nasoalveolar Molding Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Being a registered nurse for over 20 years I can’t get over the amazing care I received by Dr. D’ambrosio and his staff. He made me feel so what is with everything. I’ve had a couple surgeries in the past not related to this and I was so comfortable and at ease. I’m only two days postop texting you I’m feeling pretty good like he said I would!
    Melissa Martic — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356463079
    Education & Certifications

    • University South Florida College Med
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    • Vanderbilt University Med School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D Ambrosio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D Ambrosio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D Ambrosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. D Ambrosio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D Ambrosio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D Ambrosio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D Ambrosio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

