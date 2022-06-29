Overview

Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Med School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. D Ambrosio works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.