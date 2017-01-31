Dr. Anthony Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Amato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Amato, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Amato works at
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital - Hale Building for Transformative Medicine60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-8046Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-8046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with Dr. Amato. He was charming, polite and answered any and all questions I had. He spoke in understandable terms. He could have ordered more tests and didn't because they would not have impacted anything I was doing. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Amato, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124009881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amato works at
Dr. Amato has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.
