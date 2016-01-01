Dr. Allen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Allen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Skilledmd Inc.2512 Telegraph Ave Pmb 350, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (415) 420-4325
South Marin Health & Wellness Center1220 S Eliseo Dr, Greenbrae, CA 94904 Directions (510) 869-6883
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Allen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.