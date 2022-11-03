Dr. Anthony Alfieri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Alfieri, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Alfieri, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Alfieri works at
Locations
1
Alfieri Cardiology PA701 Foulk Rd Ste 2B, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 731-0001
2
Glasgow2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 103, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 223-5349
3
Delaware Advanced Vein Center39 Omega Dr Bldg G, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 223-5916
4
Delaware Advanced Vein Center40 Omega Dr Bldg G, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 223-5916
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easygoing and knowledgeable physician. All appointments and procedures were seamless. Will definitely continue to see for my vein needs
About Dr. Anthony Alfieri, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1184604274
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Med Ctr Dela
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfieri has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfieri speaks Italian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.