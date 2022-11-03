Overview

Dr. Anthony Alfieri, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Alfieri works at Alfieri Cardiology in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.