Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Schneck Medical Center.

Dr. Alexander works at Private MD Inc in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Seymour, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Private MD Inc
    1730 Williamsburg Dr Ste 4, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation Center
    357 Tanger Blvd Ste 201B, Seymour, IN 47274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 523-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Schneck Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Chronic Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Trigger Point Injection
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Alexander has been one of my lifelines for 20 years following a very bad car accident. I was desperate to find better help. He is fantastic. I'm mobile, able to enjoy life due to this doctor. Can't say enough. Thank you Dr. Alexander!
    Catherine Jackson — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508949827
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuroanesthesia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • McLaren Regl Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

