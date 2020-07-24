Overview

Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Private MD Inc in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Seymour, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.