Overview
Dr. Anthony Alessi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Locations
Medical Office Building45 Salem Tpke Ste 2, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 889-3227
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- English
- 1174573612
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- New Rochelle Hosp|University of Michigan Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alessi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alessi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alessi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessi.
