Overview

Dr. Anthony Aldave, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Aldave works at Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.