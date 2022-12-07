Dr. Anthony Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Albright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Albright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Albright works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Highland Community Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albright?
I have been seeing Dr Albright for over 25 years and he is one of the BEST on the Northshore. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Anthony Albright, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053373316
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Albright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albright works at
Dr. Albright has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albright speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.