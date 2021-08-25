Overview

Dr. Anthony Albert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.



Dr. Albert works at Pinellas Medical Associates in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.