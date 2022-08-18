Overview

Dr. Anthony Alberico, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Alberico works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.