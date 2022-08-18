Dr. Anthony Alberico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Alberico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Alberico, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Alberico works at
Locations
Cabell Huntington Hosp Home Health-proctorville1600 Medical Center Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1787
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a neck surgery in 2020 and it was amazing, Surgery on lower back area in 2021, Was a success. Alberico will give you options. He doesn't take your money right away. He's considerate and straight forward.
About Dr. Anthony Alberico, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174581409
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberico has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alberico speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberico.
