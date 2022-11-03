Overview

Dr. Anthony Al-Dehneh, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Destin, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Dehneh works at GenesisCare in Destin, FL with other offices in Crestview, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.