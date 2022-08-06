Dr. Anthony Aizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Aizer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Aizer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Medical Associates- Chelsea160 W 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Nyu Comprehensive Epilepsy Center403 E 34th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7149
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Aizer is a leader in the field and takes pleasure in being able to tell patients that their ablation was a success. As a pro who is on top of the latest advances in the field, he does his best to lead to positive outcomes. Dr. Aizer and his staff are caring, professional, and efficient. I have considerable personal experience with his service.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
