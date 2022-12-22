Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD is a Registered Nurse in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Anthony Ahn MD Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery1200 Rosecrans Ave Ste 202, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 331-0481
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great surgeon
About Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts / New England Baptist Hospital
- Hospital for Joint Diseases/ NYU Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
