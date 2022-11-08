Dr. Anthony Agrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Agrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Agrios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Locations
All About Women OB/GYN6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 111, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2525
HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Gadsden4447 NW American Ln Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7840Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agrios answered my questions thoroughly. We discussed options for a potential future hormonal medication prescription. He mentioned he was surprised to see I'd returned after our interaction from my previous appointment, but I don't hold those types of things over people's heads. Most women would run away from a doctor who feels that not having sex before marriage is abnormal and the doctor projects their personal opinion on that matter, but that's not Rosanne. If he remembers correctly, he and I both agreed that if our next couple of interactions weren't positive, then I'd seek out a new GYN. But, this interaction was positive. If we have another miscommunication issue, then I would seek out a new provider, but for the time being, I plan on sticking with him because I think he's a great doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital - University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville, FL|University of Florida-Gainesville
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville, FL
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Agrios has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more.
Dr. Agrios speaks Greek, Persian and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
