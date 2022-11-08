Overview

Dr. Anthony Agrios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Agrios works at All About Women OB/GYN in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.